Hotel manager held for not keeping record

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 14

The city police arrested the manager of a hotel for providing room to visitors without making entry in the register here on Wednesday. Those arrested have been identified as Lovepreet Kataria, a resident of Chibra village, Abohar Road, Sri Muktsar Sahib district. The police also booked the hotel owner and seized the entry register of the hotel.

The police team led by Inspector Shivdarshan Singh, SHO, B-Division, received information that the manager at Hotel Deep Plaza and owner Darshan Kumar were accommodating customers without making entries into the hotel’s visitor register. They rented out a room without making entry in the register. A police team raided Hotel Deep Plaza in a planned manner and checked the entry register. The manager of the hotel, Lovepreet Kataria, was arrested and the owner of the hotel, Darshan Kumar, has been booked. The owner will be arrested soon, claimed the police.

A case has been registered in this regard.