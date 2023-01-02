Hotel owner among five held for immoral trafficking in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 1

The Mohkampura police have booked six persons, including the owner of a hotel located on the Batala road, on charges of immoral trafficking. The police have arrested five of them.

Those arrested were identified as Paramjit Singh, alias Raj of Bhawani Nagar located on the Majitha road, Sarabjit Singh of Mandir wala bazaar on the Sultanwind road, Balkar Singh of Brahmpura village in Tarn Taran, Amit Gupta of the Majitha road and Jobanpreet Singh of Kahalwan village in Tarn Taran.

Binderjit Singh, SHO, Mohkampura police station, said the police got a tip-off that Paramjit Singh and Sarabjit Singh were allegedly running the prostitution business under the guise of a spa centre on the second floor of a hotel.

The police also nominated hotel owner Bhupinder Singh in the FIR. The spa centre was being run for the past two months while the hotel and spa centre did not have the mandatory licence to operate these. He said a raid was conducted by the police and the accused were arrested. Two local girls were also recovered from the spot.