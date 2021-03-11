Hoteliers apprise Kunwar of issues hampering their biz

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, May 6

With Amritsar’s pride Golden Temple located here, there is a heavy influx of tourists from all over the globe.

The situation is so grim that even low-budget hotels are unable to survive under the existing scenario, what to talk of big hotels. The government has not provided any relief in taxes and electricity bills. Finding no labour and facing cumbersome official formalities have further added to their woes. — Piyush Sharma, General Secretary, AHARA

In addition to this, various added attractions such as the Beating the Retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah Joint Check Post, Durgiana Mandir, Jallianwala Bagh, the War Museum, the Heritage Village Sada Pind, Gobindgarh Fort and the Heritage Street have failed to catch the fancy of tourists who would be reluctant to prolong their stay in the city.

This was revealed by Amritsar’s hotel and restaurant owners during an exclusive interaction, under the umbrella of the Amritsar Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHARA), Civil Lines, with former Inspector General of Punjab Police-turned-politician Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh, representing Amritsar’s North constituency as a lawmaker from the AAP government.

Concerned about the deteriorating law and order situation, they apprised Kunwar of the rising incidents of loot and snatching in key areas of the city which discourage visitors from roaming about freely, especially during evening hours.

AHARA president APS Chatha said unchecked incidents of theft and fleecing of tourists were a blot.

“Even hotel employees, who leave for their homes after finishing their duties late in the evenings, were targeted on many occasions and the police were unmindful of this menace,” he said.

The hospitality industry is on ventilator. The Covid-induced lockdown has resulted in a crippling blow with most of the losses being caused due to the curbs on international and domestic travel since 2020. Now the situation has started improving with all curbs lifted.

“But it still has been far from encouraging. The fact is that very few devotees opt to stay here. They offer prayers and leave the same day due to lack of atmosphere of safety, parking lots, traffic snarls due to illegal roadside encroachments. These hassles have to be addressed as a part of liability of the government,” said Chatha.

Ironically, the hotel trade was declared as an ‘industry’ and a notification to this effect was framed under ‘Industrial policy 2009, but it could not be implemented till date. Consequently, they were being charged tariffs on the commercial rates. This was further burdening the already crippled hotel industry.

The hoteliers also apprised Kunwar of corruption and cumbersome official formalities to get clearance from civic authorities. After listening to them patiently, Kunwar noted the feedback and assured them of solving their problems. “I am a representative of people and I take it as call of my duty to take up their issues at the appropriate platform of the government. I will try to resolve the issues in coordination with the departments concerned,” he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

Bagga case: HC tells Haryana, Delhi to file written statement on factual position

2
Delhi

Gurugram heist: Noted gangster Vikas Lagarpuria caught by Interpol in Dubai

3
Punjab

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrest LIVE Updates: High Court to hear Punjab govt habeas corpus plea shortly

4
Punjab

Punjab police in dock over botched Delhi operation

5
Punjab

AAP strongly defends Punjab Police action against Bagga

6
Entertainment

Viral video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids; netizens impressed with their humility

7
World

Pakistani man shoots dead 21-year-old sister for pursuing dancing and modelling as career

8
J & K

Hizbul's oldest surviving terrorist, Ashraf Molvi, killed along with two other terrorists in South Kashmir

9
Punjab

Bagga case: Punjab moves High Court on 'detention', Haryana, Delhi told to respond

10
Punjab

Low on gluten, Punjab's ancient wheat variety 'sona moti' fetches four times the MSP

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'
Entertainment

Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'

Low on gluten, ancient wheat variety fetches four times the MSP
Punjab

Low on gluten, Punjab's ancient wheat variety 'sona moti' fetches four times the MSP

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school
Trending

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school

Shashi Tharoor shares poem on egg-water dosa row at Kochi airport
Trending

Shashi Tharoor shares poem on egg-water dosa row at Kochi airport

Bend it like Sushmita Sen, but even in the middle of the party… that’s fitness taken to another level
Entertainment

Bend it like Sushmita Sen, but even in the middle of a party… that’s fitness taken to another level

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video
Trending

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video

Nuptial bliss: Ukrainian nurse, who got her legs and fingers amputated after landmine blast, shares first dance after being married
Trending

Nuptial bliss: Ukrainian nurse, who got her legs and fingers amputated after landmine blast, shares first dance after being married

IPL 2022: Girl proposes to boyfriend during RCB v CSK match, Wasim Jaffer gives it new twist
Sports

IPL 2022: Girl proposes to boyfriend during RCB v CSK match, Wasim Jaffer gives it new twist

Top News

Path of diplomacy, dialogue should be the only viable option: India on Ukraine conflict

Path of diplomacy, dialogue should be the only viable option: India on Ukraine conflict

Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Pratik Mat...

Tajinder Singh Bagga arrest LIVE Updates: Delhi Police produce BJP leader at Magistrate's residence at midnight

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrest LIVE Updates: High Court to hear Punjab govt habeas corpus plea shortly

5 dead, 11 injured as fire breaks out at building in Indore

7 killed as fire breaks out at Indore building

Pakistan’s ousted PM Imran Khan's 'donkey remains donkey' comment gets him ‘full marks on honesty’

Pakistan's ousted PM Imran Khan's 'donkey remains donkey' comment gets him 'full marks on honesty'

CM Jai Ram calls on ailing former minister Sukh ram at Mandi hospital, provides govt chopper to airlift him to Delhi

Former telecom minister Sukh Ram admitted to AIIMS after Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur calls on him

On the request of his family, the CM provides a government h...

Cities

View All

4 armed miscreants loot bank

4 armed miscreants loot bank

Man attacked, dies; wife also serious

A man who dreams his painting & paints his dream

Amritsar East MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur's one-point agenda: Development

Efficient drainage system top priority: Tarn Taran MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal

3 more hepatitis cases in Bathinda

3 more hepatitis cases in Bathinda

Rs 7K cr loss feared due to low wheat arrival in Punjab

Malwa contractors threaten to stall projects over cost escalation

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

11 gangster aides held in less than three weeks

Chandigarh: Recruitment key concern says Prof Vivek Lal, new Director of PGI

Chandigarh: Recruitment key concern says Prof Vivek Lal, new Director of PGI

Panjab University convocation: A day to remember for PhD scholars

5 DSPs, 8 SHOs among 26 cops shifted in Chandigarh

Swindler lands in Chandigarh Cyber Cell net

Lt Gen Vijay Nair is new Chief of Staff, Western Command

BJP VS AAP: Faceoff between cops of 3 states over 1 arrest

BJP VS AAP: Faceoff between cops of 3 states over 1 arrest

Tajinder Singh Bagga 'troublemaker', already faces several cases

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrest LIVE Updates: High Court to hear Punjab govt habeas corpus plea shortly

Centre-Delhi Govt row referred to 5-judge Bench

‘25% women, 15% men marry before legal age’

Blind murder case of store owner cracked; man held in Jalandhar

Blind murder case of store owner cracked; man held in Jalandhar

Kapurthala Jail Superintendent suspended over lemon fraud

Sewa kendras to stay open 7 days in Nawanshahr

Ropar-Phagwara four-lane highway: Officials told to send proposal to turn highway into green corridor

Deputy Commissioner dedicates libraries to students at 2 govt schools

Focus will be on sanitation, solid waste mgmt: Shena

Focus will be on sanitation, solid waste mgmt: Shena

Woman smuggler held with heroin

Man booked for killing father-in-law

Sewerage connections of 5 illegal colonies snapped

3 held in Rs 40L robbery at oil trading firm

Health team finds dengue larvae at 50 places in Patiala

Health team finds dengue larvae at 50 places in Patiala

Punjabi University holds conference on freedom movement

Punjabi University staff await salary

Patiala: Body of missing girl found in Bhakra Canal

Encroachments on 107.5 acres removed in Patiala district