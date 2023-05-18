Hoteliers inform Amritsar DC of tourists’ problems

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 17

Members of organisations representing over 400 hotels situated in the walled city narrated the troubles that tourists face as well as that of their own to Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh here on Wednesday. The meeting which lasted for nearly two hours saw the presence of over 40 representatives.

Harinder Singh, Chairman of the Federation of Hotels and Guest-Houses Association, informed the Deputy Commissioner about tourists coming out of the parking lot situated on the Heritage Street facing difficulties in finding directions to reach their hotels, serais (inns) and guest-houses. “It is but natural that the tourists comprise the old, infirm and children. Besides, they carry loads of bags and baggage. In order to reach their guest-house, they need the assistance of rickshaws.”

Similarly, guest-houses and shops selling merchandise on the Heritage Street are unable to replenish their items as the police deployed there does not allow rickshaws to ply.

Surinder Singh Gandhi, president of the association, sought the opening of the road for those rickshaws engaged in replenishing stocks at hotels and shops which are located on Heritage Street as well as the arterial roads, for at least some hours in a day. He demanded a heritage look for the facade of all those buildings which fall on roads which are frequented by tourists.

Proprietors of hotels and outlets situated on both sides of the Heritage Street are complaining against intensive checking introduced in the wake of minor blasts that have occurred in the area recently.

The Deputy Commissioner assured the delegates that he would visit the internal roads leading to the Golden Temple to learn about the problems being faced by tourists and hoteliers. He told them that the the numbering of e-rickshaws will soon be done to regulate their movement. Only those e-rickshaws with the number would be allowed access inside the walled city.