House’s last meet: MC nod to 36 proposals

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, January 20

A total of 36 table proposals were approved in the last meeting of the Municipal Corporation’s General House here today. The term of the MC House will end on January 22.

Two MLAs Jasvir Singh Sandhu, Jeevan Jyot Kaur and 50 councillors, including Mayor Karmajit Singh Rintu, were present in the meeting.

In the meeting, the House was informed about the proposals, which were approved by the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) during the last month. The F&CC had approved to buy five JCB machines, two large tippers and 238 dustbin procurement vehicles. The works were also sanctioned for the G-20 summit and approval was given to 20,000 dog sterilisation project. Today, development works of the wards were also approved.

In the meeting, a proposal was approved to re-employ 130 employees working under the Mohalla Reform Committee, fired from the job in October. The proposal was placed by councillor Priyanka Sharma, which was signed and approved by several councillors. Senior councillor Mahesh Khanna said 130 employees were fired by the then MC Commissioner. They had been working with the Mohalla Reform Committees for a long time. Now, the House unanimously cancelled the orders of the then MC Commissioner and approved to rehire the employees.

Addressing the meeting, the Mayor said for the past five years, the entire House, MC officers and employees worked like a family. Everyone plays a vital role. He thanked everyone for their cooperation and contribution to the House. He said: “Until the new House is constituted, I hand over the House to Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Rishi.”

Senior Deputy Mayor Raman Bakshi said the Municipal Corporation House had made several historic achievements. Member of Legislative Assembly Jeevan Jyot Kaur also appreciated the role of every member for the completion of five years.