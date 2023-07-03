HSRP relaxation period ends, cops to launch crackdown on offenders

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 2

Driving vehicles without high security registration plates (HSRPs) will invite strict action and hefty fines as the state government is unwilling to extend the relaxation period for the same. The last date of installing HSRPs expired last Friday on June 30.

According to traffic police officials, for the first offence, a fine of Rs 2,000 would be imposed against the owners of two-wheelers and Rs 3,000 against the owners of four-wheelers. The amount would be raised for successive offences.

Traffic officials said soon, a special drive to crack down on the vehicles without HSRPs would be launched and appropriate action taken against offenders.

The state government had granted relaxation to have HSRPs till June 30. Nevertheless, the private firm engaged in fixing number plates has a waiting period of 20-25 days.

An official in the Regional Transport office said this was the second relaxation given by the government following orders from the Punjab and Haryana High Court. He said HSRPs are mandatory in India and all vehicles sold before April 2019 should have HSRPs.

He added that during the regime of the previous Congress government, a similar drive was launched and offenders were charged with hefty fines. However, the then Transport Minister later extended the deadline. Later, the Covid pandemic engulfed the country and the matter was not pursued. In March, AAP government extended the deadline until June 30. Now, the government has refused to extend it further.

Amandeep Kaur, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said HSRPs are meant for public safety and security but criminal elements have been carrying out crimes on vehicles without number plates or HSRPs. Snatchers commit snatchings using such vehicles, the official said.

An employee of the private firm engaged in installing HSRPs said there was a huge rush of people to get HSRPs fixed in their vehicles as the deadline reached near. He added that such applicants can produce relevant document to show that they have applied and possibly evade action.

