Huge quantity of illicit liquor, lahan seized; 6 held

Amritsar, March 31

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Amritsar rural police today conducted a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Lopoke, Bhindisaida and Mattewal police station areas and recovered huge quantity of illicit liquor and lahan.

The police also registered 7 FIRs and arrested six people during the operation.

Among those arrested were identified as Arshdeep Singh of Chak Mishri Khan village, Hardeep Singh of Lalia village, Hardeep Singh of Kohali village, Tota Singh of Kolowal village, Sikander Singh of Kolowal village, Dilbagh Singh of Bhindi Saida and Kevwal Singh of Mattewal.

The police confiscated a total of 108 liters of illicit liquor and 1,860 kg lahan besides busting three illegal stills during the operation.

Earlier too, huge quantity of illicit liquor and lahan were seized during CASO operation on March 22 in different parts of the rural belt. The police had arrested five bootleggers with 3,300kg lahan and 420 liters of illicit liquor.

Manufacturing of illicit liquor has been a menace. Lopoke remained a hot bed for manufacturing illicit liquor with huge seizures were made by the police in the past. The seizure was made on the heels of the hooch tragedy that had killed around 21 persons in Sangrur district.

