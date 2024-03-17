Huge quantity of lahan, illicit liquor recovered from Tarn Taran villages

Tarn Taran, March 16
In a joint operation launched in Mand areas of the Beas at Marrar and Kirian villages by officers of the Excise Departments of Tarn Taran and Ferozepur districts, a huge quantity of lahan and illicit liquor were recovered on Saturday.
Inderjit Singh Sehzra, Excise Officer (EO), Tarn Taran, after the completion of the operation in the evening, said 1,200 litres of lahan kept in six iron drums was recovered from Marrar village. Lahan was kept by some unidentified persons and a case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act was registered by the Harike police.
The Excise Officer said 1,25,000 litres of lahan and 180 bottles (1,35,000) of illicit liquor were recovered from Kirian village area as unclaimed and it was destroyed on the spot. One working still too was recovered from the spot. The lahan was packed in 32 tarpaulins and illicit liquor in 27 plastic bags.
Jatinder Singh, Excise Inspector, Tarn Taran, said over 50 officers and employees of the department were part of the teams which conducted operations in Tarn Taran and Ferozepur districts.
Tarn Taran SSP Ashwani Kapur said the operations are conducted to curb the menace of illicit liquor and has warned the anti-social elements against indulging in illegal acts.
