Hunar 2024 organised

Students take part in the media fest hosted by DAV College on its campus in Amritsar on Monday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The PG Department of Mass Communication and Video Production and the PG Department of Computer Science of DAV College, Amritsar, the institution's Innovation Council and the SVEEP cell of the ECI organised a three-day Hunar 2024, in which students of various schools from across the city participated. The main objective was to find out hidden talent among students so that they can successfully choose the most suited platform for them in the years to come. The event was organized in association with Red FM. There were a total of 12 categories in the festival against which students competed, including radio jockey, photography, ad mad, film making, mimicry, caption writing, mobile film making and choreography. AERO Surinder Kaur was the chief guest and Sanjeev Sharma and Barinderjit Singh were the guests of honour during the event. Prof Sandeep Kumar, head of the department, congratulated all the participants and said the department regularly organised such kinds of events in order to provide a platform to the students to exhibit their talent.

Seminar on mental health awareness

A seminar on mental health awareness was organised at Khalsa College of Pharmacy. College Director-cum-Principal Dr Jyoti Bawa participated as the keynote speaker during the seminar, which was organised in collaboration with the Aditya Birla Education Trust on the guidelines of RK Dhawan. The college principal shared with students detailed information about mental health problems, depression, psychology, psychosis and happiness. Jyoti Bawa said the overall objective of World Mental Health Day is to raise awareness about mental health issues across the world and mobilise efforts in support. Dr Dhawan said this information will prove beneficial for students in future and they will be able to avoid becoming victims of mental health. He said many teenagers are living in such areas as are affected by conflicts, natural disasters and pandemics and due to these problems, many of them suffer from mental problems and diseases. He said it is impossible to discuss health and wellness without mentioning mental health.

CKD panel designs new curriculum

In a meeting convened by the CKD Dharam Parchar Committee at Sri Kalgidhar auditorium, a discussion was held regarding special measures to be taken to associate students with Sikh principles and traditions. CKD president Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar laid stress on the intensive efforts to be made to accelerate the Sikhism propagation movement in CKD schools. The improvement changes made in the syllabuses of religious and Gurmat Sangeet to be taught in CKD schools were highlighted. Sharing the information, Dharam Prachar Committee members said according to the new syllabus, special attention will be focused on explaining the deep meaning of Gurbani, reviving the tradition of kirtan with stringed instruments and Gurbani kanth. They said new religious activities would be designed to associate children with gurdwara sahib and Sikh traditions and culture at pre-nursery level.

Faculty dev programme organised

SSSS College of Commerce for Women, Amritsar, has organised a seven-day FDP on Emerging Trends in Research Methods and Teaching Pedagogies from March 14 to 20 on its campus. The focus of FDP was to acquaint and update the teaching faculty and post-graduate students with varied statistical data analysis techniques and teaching pedagogies. Dr Yadwinder Parmar, Assistant Professor University Business School, GNDU Amritsar, acquainted the participants about the regression analysis, its assumptions and applications through the illustrations and examples. Dr Ravineet Kaur, Assistant Professor, University Business School, GNDU Amritsar, discussed 'How to Design a Questionnaire or Survey for Research' in the second session of the day. The resource person talked about the different research techniques, type of scales, format of the questionnaires and how to translate the research questions into variables of the study through the relevant examples. Queries of the participants were resolved.

Call to focus on women’s education

Hindu College hosted a special programme to celebrate women's contribution to society and nation building. Dr Rakesh Joshi, principal of the college, said the programme was crafted to laud women from diverse spheres for their exemplary contributions to society. Dr Swaraj Grover, a luminary in social work and recipient of the Presidential Award, as the chief guest underscored the pivotal role of education and economic autonomy in fostering women empowerment, advocating for a concerted focus on women's education. Dr Vinay Mehra, former Vice-Chancellor of Law University, and Rama Mahajan, principal of Ajit Vidyalaya, served as a wellspring of inspiration for all. The festivities were further embellished by captivating performances of giddha and bhangra by talented students, infusing the event with vibrant energy.

