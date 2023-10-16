Hundreds visit Durgiana temple on first day of 10-day Langoor mela

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 15

Amritsar’s famous Langoor mela commenced with the Navratra festival here on Sunday. Thousands of children dressed as langoors paid obeisance at the Durgiana temple which was beautifully decorated to host the 10-day festival.

As per the tradition, holding a silver stick (chhari) in their hand children dressed in sparkling bright silver colour dress interspersed with red vertical lines and wearing a conical cap visit the historic Bada Hanuman Temple once in a day during the Navratras.

Legend has it that the temple was built at the place where Luv and Kush, sons of Lord Rama, had tied Lord Hanuman to the banyan tree, when he came to take them back to Ayodhya.

According to the temple priests, the tradition of Langoor mela began with a belief that those couples, who wish to have a boy, come to Bada Hanuman temple and pray. The ones whose wish get fulfilled, they bring their children dressed as langoor to thank Lord Hanuman.

Bada Hanuman temple is among the only three temples in the country where the idols of the Lord are in resting posture. The other two temples are in Prayagraj and Hanuman Garhi.

Children, who dress as langoors, and their parents have to follow a strict regime by following all rules that people sworn to celibacy or Brahmcharis do during the Navratra period. They have to remain barefoot, sleep on the floor, consume ‘satvik’ food, shun finery and pay obeisance at the temple every day. Providing entertainment with their antics, these children follow this ritual till the Dasehra celebrations.

Lakshmi Kanta Chawla, president of the Durgiana Committee, said over 5,000 children, including girls, become langoors during the festival.