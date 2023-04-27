Hygiene rating scheme gets good response

The hygiene rating scheme of the Union Government under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is getting a positive response in the district. The Health Department had been taking all steps to make it popular at the grassroots level so that Food Business Operators (FBO) can be made aware about ways to provide quality and hygienic food products to the people. District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Sukhbir Kaur said the first step was imparting training to the FBOs for taking proper steps while preparing and serving food products. The department delivered instructions for proper cleanliness with sanitation in the kitchen, on serving tables and in the complex too. Wearing of caps, gloves etc by workers of the FBOs had been made compulsory as well as for the staff serving food to customers. Recently, a team of the Union Government related to the FSSAI checked 16 food outlets in the district and were seen implementing the guidelines. Dr Sukhbir Kaur said out of the 16 food outlets checked by the team, two FBOs were declared excellent and five as good. But seven food outlets were of high risk. At a function organised here, these 16 FBOs, including the excellent qualifiers which included sweets shops, restaurants and food shops, were honoured by Deputy Commissioner Rishipal Singh with certificates and encouraged to continue with quality enforcement at their establishments. The DHO also introduced the concept of smart consumers whereby they are to analyse safety and goodness before buying and shunning unhealthy and unhygienic practices. The DHO called upon people to bring lapses to the notice of the authorities. Dr Sukhbir Kaur added that these guidelines were implemented at the ground level and even the rehriwalas, chhapriwalas are to be trained as per the guidelines. The owner of Shanit Di Hatti in Patti, an FBO, which has been selected under the excellent category said with the implementing of guidelines, the sale of their products had doubled and customers come to their shop to enjoy the calm and hygienic atmosphere. The department had asked to follow their endeavours in providing safe and healthy food to the citizens. Shortly, the street food vendors will be certified and form part of the proposed clean street food hub for which necessary enforcement instructions were ordered by the Deputy Commissioner as per the proposed plans.

Club in name of Col Partap Singh Gill facing closure

The Col Partap Singh Gill Memorial Club, Aladinpur in Tarn Taran district, had been facing closure for many years. Col Partap Singh Gill, after his retirement from the Army, played a major role in national politics after the lifting of Emergency in the country, resulting in the formation of the first non-Congress government at the Centre in 1977. With the formation of the Janata Party government under the leadership of Morarji Desai, Col Partap Singh Gill was made the Lieutenant Governor of Goa. Aladinpur village is the native village of the Gill family. Dr Manohar Singh Gill, a retired senior bureaucrat, is the son of Col Partap Singh Gill. Dr Manohar Singh Gill, after his retirement, was made the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC). He was also nominated as a Rajya Sabha member by the Congress party during the tenure of Dr Manmohan Singh as the Prime Minister. He was also made a Cabinet minister for Youth Welfare and Sports. The youth of Aladinpur village formed the Col Partap Singh Gill Memorial Club, Aladnipur in 2009. The club had been running a sewing centre from where the youths of the village were provided with sports equipment, specially the gym apparatus. The sewing centre has already been closed. Previously, the Gill family used to visit the village on and off but was helping for the common cause. But presently, the family has not visited the village for years. Surjit Singh, former president of the club, said a majority of the youth from the village had migrated to foreign countries and were facing unemployment. More over, the new generation had lost interest in social activities. It was because of this that the club was facing closure, said Surjit Singh, former president of the club. The panchayat of the village too was not taking any interest. The poor management of the club was pinching many of the village residents which is not good.

Seven players get cash prize of Rs 24 lakh

Seven players of Tarn Taran who brought laurels for the district as well as for the state received a cash prize of Rs 24 lakh by the state government for their remarkable performance in the National Games-2022 held in Gujarat. The prize distribution function was organised recently in which Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was the chief guest. He also gave away prizes to the winners. District Sports Officer (DSO) Inderveer Singh informed that Kirpal Singh, an athlete and Gurwinder Singh, an archer, were given Rs 5 lakh each as cash prize. Arwinder Singh was given a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh in rowing. Two hockey players, Rajwinder Kaur and Kirandeep Kaur, were given an award of Rs 3 lakh each. Manpreet Kaur, weightlifter, was also given a prize of Rs 3 lakh at the function. The players were appreciated by the sports lovers.

(Contributed by Gurbaxpuri)