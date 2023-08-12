I-Day spirit: FICCI FLO members paint wall at Gandhi Ground

Amritsar, August 11
FLO Amritsar chapter collaborated with the district administration to commemorate Independence Day 2023 by painting a wall. The FICCI FLO Wall was created at the Gandhi Ground with beautiful motifs and art work designed and conceived by the artists of city.
DC Amit Talwar, who initiated the campaign Rang Rang Mein Bharat, said that creating aesthetic spaces in city would help in uplifting the empty nooks and corners of city and give them a meaningful makeover. “It’s an attempt to build a sense of ownership among citizens, to make them aware about the issues and productively engage them to be part of the solution,” he said.
The wall stretch at Gandhi Ground that was an empty stretch, now bears wall art depicting patriotic and national themes. “Art has the power to inspire, challenge, and unite. By creating this wall we will lend a voice to those who have paved the way for a better future, and inspire others to do the same. Be bold, be vibrant, and let your creativity and passion shine through every brushstroke. May your painted wall become a symbol of empowerment and a celebration of the strength and resilience of women,” said Himani Arora, chairperson, FICCI FLO, Amritsar.
The DC also shared that they have in pipeline a project to create green belts across the city, which would be done in collaboration with several social/non-profit communities.
