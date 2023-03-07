IAF man loses bike, mobile to robbers in Amritsar village

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 6

Two days after three armed robbers looted a Majitha resident of bike and an expensive mobile phone, a Gurdaspur resident was robbed by armed looters in a similar fashion, this time near the Loharaka village turn here on Sunday.

The victim, identified as an Indian Air Force (IAF) employee, was on way to his office at Rajasansi when the incident took place. The Kathunangal police have registered a case in this connection.

Simranjit Singh, a resident of Khehra Kotli village in Gurdaspur, told the police that yesterday he was going to his office and when he reached near the Loharaka turn around 8.40 pm a car hit him from the rear. He said he fell on the road, four occupants of the car came out and pointed a revolver at him and snatched his bag containing a smart phone, his purse, two uniforms and documents, including his identity cards, PAN card and driving licence.

They also snatched his motorcycle (PB-06-AS-0987) and fled towards the Amritsar side. Following his complaint, the Kathunangal police registered a case under Section 379-B of the IPC and started a probe.

Meanwhile, on Saturday three armed motorcycle-borne persons had robbed Gurtazbir Singh of Majitha and took away his bike and expensive mobile phone near Shamnagar village. He said he was just behind a petrol pump in Shamnagar village when the accused tried to stop his bike.

Sensing trouble, he tried to speed away, but they took out a pistol and threatened to shoot him. The unknown miscreants decamped with his iPhone 12 Pro Max and bike.

A case under Sections 379-B (2) and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered in this connection.

Gurdaspur resident targetted in another incident