IAFA hopes to connect people with art through its annual exhibition

Amritsar, June 15
Indian Academy of Fine Arts (IAFA) inaugurated the affordable art exhibition under their month-long series of art events of summer art camp/festival today. Dr P S Grover, general secretary, IAFA, said the festival is being hosted with a focus to promote art and encourage people to buy it. Gurjit Kaur, chairperson, IAFA, inaugurated the exhibition featuring art work by several senior artists from Punjab and Amritsar. “The idea of hosting an exhibition with these amazing art works, paintings, sculptures, graphic works and to make them accessible to people at affordable prices is an effort to bring in people to buy and invest in original art. The pricing has been kept low so as to reach out to maximum people,” said Grover.
Grover added that people do not buy original paintings by senior and established artists because of the price. Lowering the price tags is easy on the pocket and a good way to make a connection with buyers. “The exhibition’s previous editions have been quite successful and we managed to sell two-thirds of the art work displayed,” he said.
This art fair has a wide choice for art lovers with established names while young artists have also displayed contemporary concepts. The exhibition will remain open from 10 am to 7 pm till June 18.
