Iconic Mall Road grapples with its own set of problems

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, September 27

Ward number 9 contains posh localities like Rose Avenue, Brahm Nagar, left side of Police Line, Tagore Colony, Anand Avenue, Green Avenue and White Avenue besides prime commercial areas from Kitchlew Chowk to Novelty Chowk, then left side of Bhai Veer Singh road, which is popularly known as Lawrence road, then up to Maqbool road, left side of Income Tax Chowk to Rattan Singh Chowk.

A portion of the British-era locality, the Mall road also comes in the ward. Residents and store owners in this commercial pocket want more parking space. They are grappling with problems concerning civic amenities, traffic bottlenecks, inadequate parking space, safety and security, among others.

Once a popular residential area that stood out for its lush green surroundings, the Mall has now developed into an upscale shopping centre with several leading stores and brands opening their outlets. Today it dons a completely different look with multi-storied buildings and a rather chaotic traffic. The government changed its land use laws years ago but it never bothered to create sufficient parking space to accommodate the high rush of traffic in future.

Kamal Dalmia who runs the Dalmia Charitable Society on the iconic road said regular desilting of the sewer lines was not taking place. The authorities must ensure that this vital job gets done apart from maintenance of green belt on the stretch.

He demanded that the British-era road which now flaunts a good number of shopping malls and high-end retail stores should be developed as a sightseeing place in the holy city. Regular pruning of bushes and trees should be carried out at regular intervals so that they do not hinder the flow of traffic and view of commuters while driving on the road.

Kamaljeet Singh Dhingra, a resident of the area, said theft of two-wheelers was common and needs to be checked. Police need to ensure regular patrolling, even the CCTV cameras installed under the Smart City project have not been made operational. The authorities must move forward swiftly in the matter to nab the violators, he said.

Another local resident, Prince Narula, demanded that all hanging cables belonging to any department must be laid underground as these eclipse the beautiful façade of commercial buildings. Keeping in view the prime location of the road, cleanliness, lifting of garbage, painting of berms, footpaths and other installations must be ensured promptly. He said the ample wide footpaths are often under encroachments. It has been noticed that migrants put up their families and event install hearths to cook food here. They are seen performing household chores by the roadside. Following them are groups of beggars who squat on the walkways and beg at traffic intersections.

Former councillor of ward number 9 Vijay Umat said some roads were to be metalled in Janta Avenue, parts of Green Avenue and Tagore Colony. He said replacement of faulty street lights, lifting of garbage and problems related to other civic amenities were resolved swiftly during his tenure.