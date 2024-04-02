ICP Attari records highest ever import in 2023-24 FY

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, April 1

The integrated check-post (ICP) at Attari has recorded highest ever import to the tune of over Rs 3,700 crore since its opening 12 years ago in the financial year that ended on Sunday.

There was a rise of at least Rs 1,488 crore in comparison to the 2022-23 fiscal when it had imported Afghan goods worth Rs 2,212 crore. The ICP commenced its operation with the import of Rs 1,748 crore merchandise during the fiscal 2012-13.

The previous highest import was registered during 2018-19 when it facilitated import of over Rs 3,600 crore. Its preceding year (2017-18) it recorded imports of over Rs 3,400 crore. The ICP recorded imports of Rs 2,544 crore in 2019-20, Rs 2,639 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 2,977 crore in 2021-22.

Ranjit Singh Ghuman, Professor of Eminence, GNDU said it was really an encouraging indication that Indian imports from Afghanistan through the ICP Attari have touched a new height in 2023-24. “If Indian exports to Afghanistan also take place, which sometimes take place to meet the natural calamities, then the total trade between the two countries can go higher.”

Significantly, before the trade embargo between India and Pakistan in August 2019 one fourth (Rs 4,476 crore) of their total trade of Rs 17,903 crore used to take place through the ICP Attari.

Ved Prakash Juyal, manager of ICP Attari officials handling the import, said the rise in the value of merchandise imported from Afghanistan seemed to be the outcome of continuous import of medicinal plants, dry and fresh fruits, besides inflation.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.