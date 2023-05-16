ICSE Class X results: St Francis students bag first 3 spots in dist

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 15

Three students of St. Francis Senior Secondary School, Tarn Taran, bagged the first three positions in the district in the ICSE exams, results of which were declared on Sunday. Arpanjot Kaur topped the school by scoring 98.6 per cent marks, Akalsifat Kaur came second with 98.4 per cent and Parneet Kaur got the third position with 98 per cent marks. Girls outperformed boys this year.

A total of 144 students appeared in the exams and all passed with flying colours, claimed the school authorities. Fifteen students scored above 95 per cent and 25 students above 90 per cent. School director Mathew Keeprath appreciated the students and teachers for their hard work, dedication and determination. The Principal, Lismi, congratulated the students and their parents who had been the constant companion with the school team to show excellence.