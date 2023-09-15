Identity theft turns Amritsar educator into crusader against cyber crime

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 14

Falling prey to identity theft is not a class thing as even the most educated of the lot often find themselves in a spot. One such victim-turned-crusader against cyber crime is Simi Gandhi, an educator who is now creating awareness regarding cyber crime and identity theft cases. Simi shared her experience of falling prey to cyber crime and her efforts to create awareness through special sessions and seminars.

“Personally, it was a tough lesson for me to know that by hacking your mobile, your name and identity can be misused through a process called mirroring. My mobile was hacked by my acquaintances when I casually left it unattended for some time. They chatted freely, often in less than decent manner, with many of my WhatsApp contacts. Unknown to me, the process continued for several months. Even pictures from my photo gallery were sent here and there. The intention was to defame me and damage my reputation in society,” she shared.

“There were noticeable behaviour changes with some of my contacts, who assumed it was me. I overlooked things early on but later started investigating. That’s when I came to know that someone had used my identity for chatting and sent voice recordings, pictures etc to many people in my contact list,” she said. Initially shocked, scared and embarrassed, she retreated into a shell. “I dared not talk to any friend about this, nor could I express my grief to anyone. Gradually, my health started deteriorating as I was under tremendous mental stress. My family members and friends gave me their full understanding, support and cooperation. With their help, I got the courage to get to the root of the matter with the help of police and a few close friends.”

While the Cyber Fraud Cell found out the miscreants, accosted them and issued a stern warning, Simi is now out to help those who went through a similar ordeal. “I want to make people aware that if such a thing happens, then you should not face it alone. Feel free to contact family, friends and the police. Fight your battle with their help so that anti-social elements do not take innocent people for a ride.”

Simi has delivered lectures and addressed awareness seminars at Rotary Club and several other institutions.

