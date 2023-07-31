IEC vans to create awareness on govt’s universal health insurance scheme

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 30

An information, education and communication (IEC) van was flagged off by Civil Surgeon Dr Vijay Kumar here on Saturday. It aims at creating awareness regarding the Ayushman Bharat Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana among the residents. The van would visit different areas in the city during the next 30 days and educate people using audio-visual aids.

Speaking on the occasion, Civil Surgeon Dr Vijay Kumar said through this van, the Punjab government will make the general public aware of the universal health insurance scheme. Under the scheme, treatment services of up to Rs 5 lakh is being provided to the common people and their families.

BPL families, smart ration card holders, poor farmers, small traders and journalists are covered under the scheme, he said. The van will cover all remote towns and villages across the district for 30 days and each day a medical camp will be organised at the place it visits where apart from helping people get the insurance cards, the general residents would be provided free consultation and medicines.

The civil surgeon also appealed that those people who have not yet registered with health insurance scheme cards should come to these camps and take advantage of the facilities provided by the Punjab government.

Assistant Civil Surgeon Dr Rajinder Pal Kaur, Deputy Medical Commissioner Dr Gurmeet Kaur, SMO Dr Madan Mohan, SMO Dr Swaranjit Dhawan and others were also present on the occasion.