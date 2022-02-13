IED seizure: Court extends police remand of 2 suspects in Amritsar

Amritsar, February 12
The local court on Saturday extended the police remand of Surmukh Singh of Panju Kalal village and Gurpreet Singh of Maidi Kalan village, who were arrested by the Special Task Force in connection with the seizure of an IED from the Indo-Pak border in mid-January.
Their interrogation led to the seizure of two more IEDs, arms and ammunition besides Rs1 lakh (Indian currency) from near Gaggar border village, under Ajnala sub-division, three days ago. It was dropped by a Pakistani drone.
Assistant Inspector General (AIG), STF, Rashpal Singh said the two suspects would be produced in court on Monday. He said further investigations were under progress and the police were hoping of exposing the entire nexus involved.
On January 14, the STF had recovered an IED weighing around 5kg with 2.7 kg of RDX from the Attari-Bachiwind road. During investigation, the police arrested Surmukh Singh and Gurpreet Singh, a few days ago. During interrogation, they disclosed about another consignment of weapons and explosives in Ajnala on Tuesday.
Rashpal said the information was shared with the BSF and a search operation was launched leading to the seizure of two IEDs dropped by drones. One packet contained a time switch, three detonators, six codex pieces, 2.64-kg RDX, 1.4-kg iron balls, a pistol with seven bullets. Similarly, the second bag had a time switch, three detonators, 2.1-kg explosive, 1.12-kg iron balls besides Rs1 lakh (Indian currency).
An official wishing not to be named said during their interrogation, the STF found over 12 contacts of Pakistan-based banned organisations who were hell bent upon deteriorating law and order in Punjab during the upcoming Assembly poll.
In a nutshell
- On January 14, the STF had recovered an IED weighing around 5kg with 2.7 kg of RDX from the Attari-Bachiwind road.
- During investigation, the police arrested Surmukh Singh and Gurpreet Singh, a few days ago.
- During interrogation, they disclosed about another consignment of weapons and explosives in Ajnala on Tuesday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
7 rescued, 2 still trapped after under-construction tunnel in MP’s Katni caves in
The tunnel of Bargi canal project had caved in late Saturday...
IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: Ajinkya Rahane, S Sreesanth, Jaydev Unadkat, Eoin Morgan to go under the hammer
KKR had snapped up Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore on Day 1
Second woman’s body retrieved from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building
The body of Sunita Shrivastava was spotted under the debris ...
No High Court stay on Haryana board exams, private schools jittery
It has fixed April 4 as the next date of hearing even as the...
33 kg heroin, 70 kg opium: Record drug seizure amid electioneering in Punjab
The seizure has already crossed the previous figures with po...