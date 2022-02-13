IED seizure: Court extends police remand of 2 suspects in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 12

The local court on Saturday extended the police remand of Surmukh Singh of Panju Kalal village and Gurpreet Singh of Maidi Kalan village, who were arrested by the Special Task Force in connection with the seizure of an IED from the Indo-Pak border in mid-January.

Their interrogation led to the seizure of two more IEDs, arms and ammunition besides Rs1 lakh (Indian currency) from near Gaggar border village, under Ajnala sub-division, three days ago. It was dropped by a Pakistani drone.

Assistant Inspector General (AIG), STF, Rashpal Singh said the two suspects would be produced in court on Monday. He said further investigations were under progress and the police were hoping of exposing the entire nexus involved.

On January 14, the STF had recovered an IED weighing around 5kg with 2.7 kg of RDX from the Attari-Bachiwind road. During investigation, the police arrested Surmukh Singh and Gurpreet Singh, a few days ago. During interrogation, they disclosed about another consignment of weapons and explosives in Ajnala on Tuesday.

Rashpal said the information was shared with the BSF and a search operation was launched leading to the seizure of two IEDs dropped by drones. One packet contained a time switch, three detonators, six codex pieces, 2.64-kg RDX, 1.4-kg iron balls, a pistol with seven bullets. Similarly, the second bag had a time switch, three detonators, 2.1-kg explosive, 1.12-kg iron balls besides Rs1 lakh (Indian currency).

An official wishing not to be named said during their interrogation, the STF found over 12 contacts of Pakistan-based banned organisations who were hell bent upon deteriorating law and order in Punjab during the upcoming Assembly poll.

