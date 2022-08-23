IED under SI’s vehicle: Police get remand of fourth suspect

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 22

The city police have arrested the fourth suspect identified as Khushalbir Singh in connection with planting IED under Sub-Inspector Dilbagh Singh’s vehicle. He was produced in the court on Monday, which sent him to three-day police remand for further interrogation.

Suspect Khushalbir Singh in the Amritsar police’s custody on Monday. Photo: Vishal Kumar

Earlier, the police had arrested cop Harpal Singh, his relative Fatehdeep Singh and Rajinder Singh, alias Bau, of Tarn Taran in the case.

All suspects were interrogated by the police to ascertain the whereabouts of those who had planted the IED under the SI’s car. Though they were identified by the police, they haven’t been caught so far.

During preliminary interrogation of Harpal and Fatehdeep, it was found that the entire plan was masterminded by Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda and Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh aka Landa. They had earlier planned RPG blast at the Punjabi Police intelligence wing’s headquarters in Mohali.

According to the police, Rajinder Bau was arrested from Shirdi in Maharashtra, while Khushalbir was taken into custody from Delhi. It has been alleged that Rajinder and Khushalbir, a painter, had done the recee of the Ranjit Avenue area where SI Dilbagh Singh stays. The police said the investigation was in progress and efforts were on to nab the remaining accused in the case.