IFS officer RK Mishra visits nursery in Amritsar

Amritsar, June 25

RK Mishra, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Punjab, visited Nursery Missionaries Khudai Khidmatgaran in block C Ranjit Avenue here on Sunday.

RK Gulati, District Forest Officer (DFO), Amritsar, and other senior officials of the Forest Department also accompanied him. Environmentalist Parkash Singh Bhatty, Sukhwinder Singh of Sukhmani Society, RK Joshi, president, Sri Geeta Sewa Samiti, and Jaspal Singh, Amritsar Rotary Eco Club, explained to him that how this nursery was being run with self-help.

“We informed the Chief Conservator that how rare and near-extinction plants are being rejuvenated and multiplied here in the nursery. Bara-mashi (all season) kagzi lemon, developed in the nursery, was also demonstrated. Many other medicinal plants and fruit saplings were presented to the chief. The plants included kaal-megh (andrographis paniculata), shiv-baag (proxylum indicum), etc. These are widely used in Ayurveda, Unani, Tibetan and Chinese traditional medicines.