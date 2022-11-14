IGP Jaskaran Singh takes charge as Amritsar Police Commissioner

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 13

IGP Jaskarn Singh took charge as Amritsar Police Commissioner on Sunday. He was given the guard of honour and held a meeting with police officials.

Speaking to the media, he said acting against drug traffickers and gangsters would be among his priorities. He said emphasis would also be given to nail online fraudsters. He appealed to the people to cooperate with the police by sharing information. He said the holy city witnessed maximum tourist footfall and therefore streamlining the traffic would also be his priority. Singh had earlier been awarded with DGP’s Commendation Disc for his services.

A week after the killing of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri, the Punjab Government had transferred the Arun Pal Singh, former Amritsar Police Commissioner. Deteriorating law and order in the holy city was reportedly the reason behind the move. His transfer comes after seven months of his service as Police Commissioner.