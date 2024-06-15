IIM-Amritsar inaugurated fourth batch of EMBA programme

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Amritsar, inaugurated the fourth batch of its Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) programme on June 8 and marked the successful completion of the first immersion module, culminating on June 12. Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, partner at Catalincs and former chairman and managing director of Cognizant India, was the chief guest. Vartika Dutta, EMBA chairperson, emphasised the institute’s unwavering commitment to foster the right balance of connections, nurture, and growth (CNG) to fuel participants’ ambitions. Mahima Gupta, Dean Academics and Programmes, reaffirmed the institute’s commitment to the participants. Sachin Verma, an EMBA alumnus from the first batch, encouraged the participants to use the programme as a launchpad to set goals, work towards their transformation journey, and celebrate every achievement. Nagarajan Ramamoorthy, director, IIM-Amritsar, highlighted the institute’s excellent support system and the exceptional faculty with both academic and industry experience. Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, enlightened the participants by explaining that the programme is not merely a playbook but a toolkit for navigating marketplace uncertainties. The immersion programme has initiated a significant shift in perspective for the participants, accentuating the importance of viewing a business as a complex, interconnected system.

Guru Nanak Dev University

Admissions to the Department of Apparel and Textile Technology of Guru Nanak Dev University for various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, including the five-year Fashion Designing Programme, MS C Fashion Designing (2 years), BTech (Textile Processing Technology) have begun. Head of Department Varinder Kaur said MSc is designed to provide academic maturity and skilled opportunities to aspiring students. The Fashion Designing Programme is designed in line with the new education policy. Students of the current session have been selected as interns in various textile industries and other sectors. Details for admission to these programmes are available on the university website at www.ganduadmissions.org.

