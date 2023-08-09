IIM Amritsar meet dwells on challenges posed by AI

Amritsar, August 8
IIM Amritsar kicked off the industry-interaction season by conducting ‘Yukti’23’, the eighth edition of the annual HR Conclave at Hyatt Regency. The conclave aimed to provide a dynamic platform for industry veterans and stalwarts, for sharing their enlightening experience. The theme for the first panel discussion this year was ‘Impact of AI on HR: Opportunities and Challenges’. The theme explored the right mix of human and artificial intelligence while discussing the significant opportunities and obstacles that come with it.
The keynote speaker for the first panel was Raj Raghavan, Chief People & Culture Officer of Corestack.
Raj Raghavan spoke about the Covid era and the associated challenges in HR, along with the challenges in store for the future. He talked about the impending recession on the back of Covid and how to handle the same. He explained how ChatGPT came into being and how it gets some things wrong even now. Raghavan ended his informative session by mentioning that there are some threats associated with AI, with concerns about jobs getting redundant, but overall, AI was here to stay.
The second panel discussion was on ‘Cultivating a Mentally Healthy Workplace: Nurturing Employee Well-being and Promoting Mental Health’. The topic delves deep into the practices that help cultivate positive mental health and evaluate the progress of the measures taken. The keynote speaker was Dharm Rakshit, Senior GM of HR and Lead Employees Relations of Hero Motocorp.
On the occasion, the mental health and wellness cell of IIM Amritsar, launched ‘LetGo ‘, a campaign focused on promoting mental well-being and physical health.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-confidence motion debate: Amit Shah appeals for peace in Manipur, says attempts to politicise issue shameful
Home Minister rules out change of guard in Manipur, question...
India beat Pakistan 4-0 in Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament
Harmanpreet Singh scores twice
Haryana violence: BJP delegation visits Nuh to meet admin officials, AAP’s stopped
Police said AAP delegation was stopped and sent back in view...
You killed 'Bharat Mata' in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi targets Centre
The debate had been initiated by Congress leader Gaurav Gogo...
A hug, a wink, and now a kiss: Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha gestures under lens
The action brings misogyny in politics back to focus