Illegal constructions removed in Amritsar

Amritsar, September 6
In a joint action, the Estate Wing and Municipal Town Planning (MTP) Department removed illegal constructions on the Bhai Manjh Singh road. The builders protested against the move of MC.
An illegal wall was also removed which was posing as hurdle for nearby residents. The area residents had complained to the Municipal Corporation regarding it some days ago. Action was taken by Estate Officer Dharmendrajit Singh, Inspector Rajkumar, ATP Wazir Raj and building inspector Angad Singh along with his team and police.
Meanwhile, the MTP department removed road and other infrastructure from an under-construction illegal colony opposite Alexandra School on the Cooper road. The illegal colony was being constructed by carpeting a road.
MC Commissioner Kumar Saurabh Raj said no illegal construction would be tolerated in the city.
