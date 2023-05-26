Illegal constructions removed in city

Amritsar, April 25
The Central Zone team of the municipal town planning (MTP) wing of the Municipal Corporation today demolished the walls of an under-construction building and stop the construction work of eight under-construction buildings in the walled city area. ATP Arun Khanna, building inspector Nirmaljeet Verma, along with demolition team and MC police demolished the walls of under-construction building near old improvement trust office.
Besides, the team stopped the illegal construction works near Shera Wala Gate, Bazar Bakarwana, Katra Parja, Godama Wali Gali and the Town Hall area. Similarly, on Wednesday the MTP wing had demolished under-construction ceiling of a major hotel building in the Town Hall area.
