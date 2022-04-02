Illegal entry gates to streets, localities irk commuters in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 1

The gates, which were installed at the entrance to a society, colony or locality to provide a sense of security to the residents, are causing a trouble to outsiders or commuters. In many localities of the city, the street entry from the main road is guarded by these gates, some of which are seen closed even during the daytime.

Though the residents of these gated localities state security reasons behind keeping the gates closed, commuters often feel harassed while moving out in the city, especially if they are not aware of the closing timings.

As per the law, the residents of a particular locality who wish to get the gates installed have to get permission from the municipal corporation. The permission mandates that the gates would be closed only at night and the residents would have to ensure the presence of a gate man at the time.

Jagtar Singh, a resident, said, “These gates, when closed, cause a big trouble. What if someone has a medical emergency? Besides, what are government rules and regulations for if they are not to be followed or implemented?” He said the administration must take a notice of such restrictions on movement of people.

Advocate Kuljeet Singh Malawali, who had earlier filed a complaint in such a case where concrete poles were permanently installed in the road to restrict the entry of vehicles, said, “The Sub-Divisional Magistrate had passed orders for removal of the poles.” He said even the illegal speed breakers, which were got constructed by residents to slow down vehicles, were illegal as the said work can be done only by government agencies.