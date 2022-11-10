Illegal fishing goes unchecked at Harike bird sanctuary

Illegal fishing and hunting of wild pigs at the Harike Bird sanctuary area have become a nuisance for the staff of the sanctuary. Despite best efforts of the staff of the Punjab Forest and Wildlife Preservation Department, such illegal activities are taking place there. The spot becomes a paradise for migratory birds that come in droves to enjoy the winter season. The place also attracts visitors in large numbers. Besides, the season is most opportune for non-vegetarians who love to treat themselves to a variety of fish. Fish caught from the Beas and the Sutlej tastes more delicious as compared to those caught from other rivers or water bodies. The confluence of the Beas and Sutlej rivers takes place at Harike, where an area of 86 sq km has been earmarked for the bird sanctuary where bird watchers in a big number come during the winter season too. The winter season is the time when most of illegal activities like fishing and hunting of wild pigs take place. The officials of the sanctuary say one person has been arrested for hunting a wild pig and five others have been booked under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, since September this year. They say due to the lack of adequate staff, particularly guards, illegal fishing is going on unchecked. Against the requirement of 10 guards, there are only six and it is difficult to keep a watchful eye on nine beats. The officials install a naka at night to keep the illegal activity in check, but some stubborn unscrupulous elements manage to carry out illegal activity without being caught by the staff. The officials claim that the sanctuary is really a good spot to get lots of fun and students of the area come here in large numbers, particularly in the winter season, to feast their eyes on migratory birds. Local residents are urging the authorities concerned to make foolproof arrangements to check illegal fishing and hunting of pigs. After all, they (animals and birds) also want peace and little presence of humans in their territories. Once disturbed, they tend to leave the place.

This retd principal gets solace in nature

Dalbir Singh Deol in his kitchen garden.

At the age of 68, Dalbir Singh Deol, who retired as principal from a government senior secondary school, has found a solace in nature. Dalbir Singh, a resident of Master Colony in Tarn Taran, is now a totally changed man. Besides being a nature lover, he is doing a lots of social works post-retirement. He gets up early in the morning and go out for a long walk. Then he goes straight to his kitchen garden where he indulges in gardening. He has planted many medicinal plants like neem, curry, tulsi and aloe vera in the garden. Besides, fruit trees of guava, orange, papaya, jamun, mango and kinnow also find a place here. Some vegetables too are grown in his garden. He grows them in an organic way. He never purchases vegetables from the market. The vegetables grown by him is only palatable to his taste buds. He uses the water, which he stores in a pit, treated by himself. Moreover, he gives free coaching in maths to many needy and poor students. He is often seen delivering lectures on religious topics in schools. He says this physical activity keeps him fit and organic food gives him strength. Above all, it keeps him care free “It is kind of a therapy for the mind that remains occupied and does not get distracted,” he said.

(Contributed by Gurbaxpuri)