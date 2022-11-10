 Illegal fishing goes unchecked at Harike bird sanctuary : The Tribune India

TARN TARAN DIARY

Illegal fishing goes unchecked at Harike bird sanctuary

Illegal fishing goes unchecked at Harike bird sanctuary

Boats seized by the staff of the Punjab Forest and Wildlife Preservation Department



Illegal fishing and hunting of wild pigs at the Harike Bird sanctuary area have become a nuisance for the staff of the sanctuary. Despite best efforts of the staff of the Punjab Forest and Wildlife Preservation Department, such illegal activities are taking place there. The spot becomes a paradise for migratory birds that come in droves to enjoy the winter season. The place also attracts visitors in large numbers. Besides, the season is most opportune for non-vegetarians who love to treat themselves to a variety of fish. Fish caught from the Beas and the Sutlej tastes more delicious as compared to those caught from other rivers or water bodies. The confluence of the Beas and Sutlej rivers takes place at Harike, where an area of 86 sq km has been earmarked for the bird sanctuary where bird watchers in a big number come during the winter season too. The winter season is the time when most of illegal activities like fishing and hunting of wild pigs take place. The officials of the sanctuary say one person has been arrested for hunting a wild pig and five others have been booked under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, since September this year. They say due to the lack of adequate staff, particularly guards, illegal fishing is going on unchecked. Against the requirement of 10 guards, there are only six and it is difficult to keep a watchful eye on nine beats. The officials install a naka at night to keep the illegal activity in check, but some stubborn unscrupulous elements manage to carry out illegal activity without being caught by the staff. The officials claim that the sanctuary is really a good spot to get lots of fun and students of the area come here in large numbers, particularly in the winter season, to feast their eyes on migratory birds. Local residents are urging the authorities concerned to make foolproof arrangements to check illegal fishing and hunting of pigs. After all, they (animals and birds) also want peace and little presence of humans in their territories. Once disturbed, they tend to leave the place.

This retd principal gets solace in nature

Dalbir Singh Deol in his kitchen garden.

At the age of 68, Dalbir Singh Deol, who retired as principal from a government senior secondary school, has found a solace in nature. Dalbir Singh, a resident of Master Colony in Tarn Taran, is now a totally changed man. Besides being a nature lover, he is doing a lots of social works post-retirement. He gets up early in the morning and go out for a long walk. Then he goes straight to his kitchen garden where he indulges in gardening. He has planted many medicinal plants like neem, curry, tulsi and aloe vera in the garden. Besides, fruit trees of guava, orange, papaya, jamun, mango and kinnow also find a place here. Some vegetables too are grown in his garden. He grows them in an organic way. He never purchases vegetables from the market. The vegetables grown by him is only palatable to his taste buds. He uses the water, which he stores in a pit, treated by himself. Moreover, he gives free coaching in maths to many needy and poor students. He is often seen delivering lectures on religious topics in schools. He says this physical activity keeps him fit and organic food gives him strength. Above all, it keeps him care free “It is kind of a therapy for the mind that remains occupied and does not get distracted,” he said.

(Contributed by Gurbaxpuri)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

2
Amritsar

Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president

3
Punjab

Watch: Kamal Nath’s presence at Guru Nanak Jayanti event in Indore sparks row, angry hymn singer vows to never visit city

4
Nation

Navy officer killed in paragliding mishap in Himachal’s Billing

5
Nation

Sikh youths wielding swords cane-charged in Karnataka’s Bidar

6
Diaspora

Nirav Modi loses appeal, UK High Court orders extradition to India to face fraud and money laundering charges

7
Nation

UGC scraps rule on publishing in journals before final submission of PhD thesis

8
Diaspora

H-1B visa holders face uncertainty after Meta layoffs; Zuckerberg offers support to those impacted

9
Himachal

Watch: PM Modi stops convoy to give way to ambulance in Himachal’s Kangra

10
Delhi

Ex-boyfriend pushes insurance company employee to death from office building in Noida

Don't Miss

View All
Poor students crack entrance, but unable to pay MBBS fee
Punjab

Poor students crack entrance in Punjab, but unable to pay MBBS fee

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers’ examination admit card; probe ordered
Nation

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop lagelu’ on Twitter but here’s a catch
Trending

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop lagelu' on Twitter but here's a catch

Pakistan police officer gets Rs 100 million in bank account, becomes overnight millionaire; bank freezes his ATM card
World

Pakistan police officer gets Rs 100 million in bank account, becomes overnight millionaire; bank freezes his ATM card

Dubai fire races up high-rise near world’s tallest building
World

Dubai fire races up high-rise near world's tallest building Burj Khalifa

Top News

Sacrilege accused Dera follower Pradeep Sharma murdered in Kotkapura

Sirsa Dera follower accused of sacrilege shot dead in Punjab's Kotkapura

Is the seventh Dera follower killed in Punjab since the firs...

Sikh prayer books issued to UK military personnel after 100 years

Sikh prayer books issued to UK military personnel after 100 years

The prayer books have been printed in three languages in dur...

Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 men in money-laundering investigation being conducted into Delhi Excise policy

Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 men in money-laundering case linked to Delhi excise policy

Benoy Babu of Pernod Ricard and Sharath Reddy of Aurobindo P...

IT raid on Jalandhar premises of industrialist and newspaper owner

IT raid on Jalandhar premises of industrialist and newspaper owner

Shital Vij is the owner of Dainik Sawera newspaper

Two days ahead of elections in Himachal, snowfall in higher reaches of state

2 days ahead of election, higher reaches of Himachal get snow


Cities

View All

4 of Rinda-Landa module nabbed with ammunition

4 of Rinda-Landa module nabbed with ammunition

Railways earns Rs 3.30 crore from ticketless passengers

Observe every Friday as ‘dry day’: Dist admn

Sikhs part & parcel of British defence forces: UK Major Gen

10 booked for murder bid in another firing incident

71 challaned for farm fires in Bathinda

71 challaned for farm fires in Bathinda

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Patwari, aide caught taking Rs 7,000 bribe in Mansa

Bathinda district emerges as medicare hub of south Malwa

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

8 years on, Chandigarh’s second food street fails to serve purpose

8 years on, Chandigarh’s second food street fails to serve purpose

Chandigarh's air quality drops to ‘very poor’

222 Chandigarh Housing Board flats ‘illegally occupied’

Sippy murder case: CBI refuses to give Kalyani Singh private data

3 BHK Chandigarh Housing Board flat sold for Rs 1.36 crore in e-auction

Delhi cops bust call centre duping people, 11 arrested

Delhi cops bust call centre duping people, 11 arrested

Spurned lover pushes woman to death from Noida building

Sporadic rains in nearby states, Delhi’s air quality improves

High Court refuses to stay Delhi MC poll

Preparing for trade fair

IT raid on Jalandhar premises of industrialist and newspaper owner

IT raid on Jalandhar premises of industrialist and newspaper owner

Jalandhar AQI ‘very poor’, worst this season

Canada: Jalandhar’s Rajan Sawhney is Alberta’s Immigration Minister

Jalandhar MC collects Rss 27-crore property tax, hopes to achieve target

Nurmahal park lies in a shambles

Ludhiana: Most projects under Smart City Mission incomplete, MP holds review meeting

Ludhiana: Most projects under Smart City Mission incomplete, MP holds review meeting

Poor air quality troubles residents in Ludhiana city areas

Ahmedgarh AQI reaches 395, season's worst

Air quality in Punjab sinks, triggers health concerns

Sahnewal: 32-year-old man ‘poisoned’ to death; in-laws booked

Air quality in Punjab sinks, triggers health concerns

Air quality in Punjab sinks, triggers health concerns

AQI worsens, health advisory issued

MC clears key development works worth Rs 6 crore for city

Civic body staff seek salaries, stage protest

‘Implement constitutional provisions for gender justice’