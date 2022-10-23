Illegal hoardings cover road signages in Amritsar

PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, October 22
The signage unipoles erected on the roadsides to guide the commuters about different roads leading of different destinations are being used to install political banners.
Around four such unipoles in Putlighar area and one near Dr Om Parkash Hospital at Mall road is a glaring example of this. Ironically, the authorities have conveniently turned a blind eye to the problem.
Some of the banners and hoardings put on the signage unipoles in Putlighar area is having pictures of certain cops. Earlier, there has been a practice to put such banners behind such signages on the roadside. However, these have now covered the road signages have become an eyesore for the commuters.
Being the holy city, Amritsar is among the major religious and tourist destinations in the world. It witnesses maximum footfalls with thousands of tourists visit the Golden Temple and Wagah border. They felt difficultly to find the roads directions when the signages are covered with banners.
The unipole signage located near Dr Om Parkash eye hospital on Mall Road has been covered with political banners since the elections.
Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu said the issue was not in his knowledge. He said he would get it checked and remove the banners from the signages.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister
The 42-year-old devout Hindu is the youngest British prime m...
WhatsApp services resume after outage; Meta-owned platform says issue fixed
Meta did not say what led to the outage
WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny
WhatsApp outage gave some spare time to users to start a mem...
Partial solar eclipse: Skygazers watch celestial spectacle across India
Since the eclipse is taking place in the evening, the ending...
Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone
Situation relatively better than previous years due to favou...