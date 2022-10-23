Illegal hoardings cover road signages in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, October 22

The signage unipoles erected on the roadsides to guide the commuters about different roads leading of different destinations are being used to install political banners.

Around four such unipoles in Putlighar area and one near Dr Om Parkash Hospital at Mall road is a glaring example of this. Ironically, the authorities have conveniently turned a blind eye to the problem.

Some of the banners and hoardings put on the signage unipoles in Putlighar area is having pictures of certain cops. Earlier, there has been a practice to put such banners behind such signages on the roadside. However, these have now covered the road signages have become an eyesore for the commuters.

Being the holy city, Amritsar is among the major religious and tourist destinations in the world. It witnesses maximum footfalls with thousands of tourists visit the Golden Temple and Wagah border. They felt difficultly to find the roads directions when the signages are covered with banners.

The unipole signage located near Dr Om Parkash eye hospital on Mall Road has been covered with political banners since the elections.

Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu said the issue was not in his knowledge. He said he would get it checked and remove the banners from the signages.