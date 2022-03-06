Illegal kiosk removed from Rambagh Chowk in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 5

A team of the estate wing, led by Estate Officer Dharminderjit Singh, has removed an illegally constructed kiosk near Rambagh Chowk with the help of a ditch machine.

The team also removed encroachments from Chitra Talkies Chowk, Hall Gate, Heritage Street, Mohkampura and Batala Road.

Shopkeepers, who illegally display their goods outside their shops and footpaths, were warned of a strict action in case of any violation.

The city dwellers were told not to illegally occupy government lands, sidewalks and space outside their shops. Raj Kumar, Rakesh Devgan, Surinder Kumar, departmental staff and the police accompanied the Estate officer.