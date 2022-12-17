Illegal mining in Shamnagar village, land owner booked

Amritsar, December 16
The River Works Department found an illegal mining site in Shamnagar village of Majitha sub-division here on Thursday. A huge pit was found by the mining officials in the village.
A complaint was submitted to the police and a case has been registered against an unidentified person. Investigation is underway to find the owner of the land.
Junior Engineer-cum-Mining Inspector Jagatpreet Singh, in his complaint to the Majitha police, said they got a tip-off that illegal sand mining was underway at Shamnagar village. Following this, he along with a police party visited the spot and found a poclain machine there. On seeing the team, those involved in illegal mining fled the spot. A case under Section 21 (1) of the Mining and Minerals Act was registered against the unidentified owner of the land.
