Illegal mining won’t be tolerated: Chetan Singh Jauramajra

Amritsar, January 9

In a meeting with officials of the district administration here on Tuesday, Chetan Singh Jauramajra, Cabinet Minister for Soil and Water Conservation, Mining, made it clear to the officials that illegal mining would not be tolerated under any circumstances. He was in Amritsar on Tuesday.

Cabinet Minister Jauramajra said all officials must ensure that the royalty of the land under mining was deposited in the government treasury in time. He said hundreds of kilometres of national highway were being built in the state for which soil is being mined, but the royalty of the same was not being collected completely. Legal action would be taken against those officials who will be lax on the issue of illegal mining and royalty.

The Cabinet Minister said that efforts were being made to deliver canal water to every agricultural field in a bid to conserve groundwater reserve. The minister claimed that previous governments had ignored the serious issue of groundwater conservation because of which the state was facing a serious threat now. He said the canal irrigation system which had suffered due to negligence of the previous governments was also being repaired and rejuvenated.

The Cabinet Minister said that the government had purchased 10 machines for cleaning of canal, minors and drains. If the need arose for use of more machinery, the government would provide the same. The previous government used to hire private contractors for cleaning work. With the department now owning machines, the government would not only save money, but also ensure that the canal system was properly cleaned and repaired.

On the occasion, MLAs Sherry Kalsi and Jasbir Singh Sandhu, Assistant Commissioner Vivek Modi, Chairman Raman Behl, Jagrup Singh Sekhwan and Sukhjinderraj Singh Lali Majithia were also present in the meeting.

