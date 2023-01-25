Illegal parking irks commuters in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, January 24

The stretch along Trillium Mall known as VR Ambarsar on the Circular road is dotted with illegal parking.

Though ‘No Parking’ signboards are displayed, neither the Mall authorities nor the traffic police manning the road are taking any action against the owners who parked their vehicles while visiting the mall leading to congestion and chaos on roads to nearby localities.

The moot question is why this blatant violation of the ‘no parking’ rule is being allowed under the nose of law enforcing agencies? The nearby liquor store serving open liquor on roads adds to the woes of residents who have to face traffic jams to reach their residences. The traffic police need to book violators encroaching upon public roads.