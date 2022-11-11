Illegal water bottling plant sealed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 10

The Health Department busted an illegal water packaging unit being run from the Chhehharta area by one Satnam Singh. The health officials stated that the water packaged by the illegal unit was being sold under three brand names — Diamond Drops, Aqua Silver and Neer Dhara.

Food Safety Assistant Commissioner Rajinderpal Singh said the factory owner could not produce the mandatory licence required under the Food Safety and Standards Act. He said the factory also wasn’t registered with the Bureau of Indian Standards.

Singh said the factory was sealed in the presence of the owner and the local police. The Health Department had also collected the samples of water. “The samples have been sent to a food testing laboratory in Kharar and action against the factory, as per law, would be taken if the samples failed on quality parametres,” said the Assistant Food Commissioner.

Normally, people prefer to buy a water bottle while at market places and eating joints as they feel that other sources of water might be contaminated and not fit for use. However, the recent discovery of illegal and substandard packed water being sold in the market is enough to shatter the belief of health conscious readers.

It is not for the first time that illegal water packaging units have been discovered in the city. Earlier too, such units were sealed by the Health Department on many occasions.