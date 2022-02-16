Illuminatis Steal the Show

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Mount Litera School conducted Illuminati Talks, an initiative launched by the school that aims at providing the aspiring, the most reliable information regarding a certain field. As the children stand at the threshold where they have to make some career-defining decisions, Students got chance to speak with SSP Batala Gaurav Toora. They questioned him about the challenges of the profession and other issues that police officers have to experience in field. “I’m enthralled and overjoyed to see the students of Grade VIII-XII giving such a fine shape to the school’s mission of ‘raising the leaders of tomorrow’. We take great pride in saying that this initiative not only helps them take pivotal decisions but also refines their life skills at multiple levels,” shared Manjot Dhillon, Director, Mount Litera Zee School, Amritsar.

Aarunya 6.0 concludes

IIM Amritsar successfully concluded Aarunya 6.0.The flagship festival of IIM Amritsar, Aarunya saw more than 100 per cent increase in participation. All the events were conducted in online mode owing to the pandemic situation. The theme for this year’s Aarunya was ‘Navarasa’, representing the nine basic human emotions. The days of the fest saw the finals of most of the events, and shows from the likes of music maestro Mohit Chauhan, stand up comics Harsh Gujral and Vipul Goyal, and the rock-band Apricot. The chief guest for the inauguration function was Richa Singh, co-founder of YourDost, one of India’s largest emotional wellness platforms. The closing function of Aarunya was blessed with the presence of Medha Patkar, recounted stories of her crusade against various social evils. Talking about all nine human expressions and narrating incidents from her life where the impact of these emotions were profound, she mentioned the festivals celebrated by the Adivasi community and how dancing and expressing were an integral part of it.

Ravidas Jayanti celebrated

To mark the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas , a special assembly was organised at DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, Amritsar. Guru Ravidas was an Indian mystic poet saint, who promoted removal of cast discrimination and was the founder of Ravidassia sect. The students were acquainted with the life of this glorious son of India. The music faculty presented a beautiful soul soothing hymn written by Guru Ravidas. Regional Officer Punjab Zone (A) Dr Neelam Kamra, extended her greetings on the occasion inspiring the students to believe in equality and universal brotherhood. The officiating teacher-in-charge, Balwinder Singh quoted a few teachings of Guru Ravidas and paid rich tribute to him. He also inspired the students to awaken their soul and respect the sentiments of all the creations of God.