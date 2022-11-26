IMA conference commences

Amritsar, November 25
Over 500 delegates took part in the three-day annual conference of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) which commenced at the IMA Hall here on Friday.
Being organised under the aegis of IMA-Amritsar, noted speakers, eminent doctors, specialists from the holy city participated in the event.
IMA-Amritsar president Dr RS Sethi and secretary Dr Amrita Rana said apart from academic sessions, the IMA would honour senior doctors of the city who are 85 years and above and have served the society in the field of medicine.
A workshop on hypertension and critical care will also be held. Members of the organising committee include Dr JS Grover, Dr Kuldeep Singh Arora, Dr Amrik Singh, Dr Jasdeep Singh, Dr OP Singhania, Dr Atul Kapoor, Dr HP Singh, Dr Gurwinder Singh, Dr Rakesh Madaan, Dr Parminder Rana, Dr HS Nagpal, Dr Balwinder Nagpal and Dr Amarjit Nagpal.
