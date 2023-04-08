IMA organises walkathon to mark World Health Day

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 7

The local unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) organised a walkathon in Tarn Taran today to mark the World Health Day. Medicos from different parts of the district took part in the walkathon.

Kashmir Singh Sohal, Tarn Taran MLA, was the chief guest and led the walkathon which passed through various roads of the town before reaching Sri Guru Arjun Dev Stadium.

IMA president Dr Dinesh Gupta and secretary Dr GS Aulakh said the theme for this year is ‘Health for all’. Dr KS Sohal MLA and Brigadier TS Sandhu, while addressing the gathering, said the walkathon was a step towards leading a healthy life.

Dr Sukhbir Kaur, District Health Officer (DHO), called upon all the sections of society to undertake regular exercise and avoid trans fats which are generated due to repeated heating of the oil used for cooking to lead a healthy life.