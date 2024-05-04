Immigration officials nab Kurukshetra man wanted by Delhi cops at airport

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 3

The immigration authorities at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport here have apprehended a Kurukshetra resident against whom a look out circular (LOC) has been issued by the Delhi Police.

Harvinder's original passport was submitted in a Delhi court along with the challan. However, he made a fresh passport from Shimla while wrongly claiming that he had lost the travel document. From Dubai Harvinder wanted to go to the USA through the dangerous donkey route. ASI Babbu Masih, Airport police station

Harvinder Singh, alias Shenty, a resident of Pehowa in Kurukshetra district, was arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with a case of stalking and Information Technology Act five years ago. He was currently out on bail while the case was pending in a Delhi court against him.

According to the police, he was to board a flight for Dubai yesterday when he was caught by the immigration authorities at the international airport here.

ASI Babbu Masih posted at the airport police station said Harvinder’s original passport was submitted in a Delhi court along with the challan. However, he made a fresh passport from Shimla while wrongly claiming that he had lost the travel document. He said from Dubai Harvinder wanted to go to the USA through the dangerous donkey route.

The ASI said a fresh FIR under Sections 420 (cheating), 177, (knowingly furnishing false information to a public servant), 181 (someone under oath or affirmation knowingly gives a false statement to a public servant) and 200 (Using as true such declaration knowing it to be false) of Indian Penal Code had been registered against Harvinder on the complaint of an immigration official. He was produced in a local court and brought on one police remand for further investigation.

The ASI further said Harvinder Singh was booked by the Delhi Police for criminal intimidation, stalking and under the Information Technology Act in 2018 at the Greater Kailash police station. The police authorities had issued an LOC against him. A Delhi court had ordered in February last year to not to release his passport. So, he got his new passport prepared by forging details and claiming that he had lost it.

