Immunisation campaign to begin tomorrow

Tarn Taran, April 2
The second round of the Mission Indradhanush for immunisation of newly born children and pregnant women would begin in the district from April 4. Civil Surgeon Dr Renu Bhatia said the objective of the mission is to to reduce infant mortality rate and maternal mortality rate. She said the mission is being run in three rounds. She added that the first round had began on March 7 and the third round would begin in the month of May. She added that children below the age of two years who missed their immunisation due to any reason, they would be covered by organising camps. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Imran Khan no-confidence motion LIVE updates: Prohibitory orders clamped around National Assembly as Pakistan PM calls for ‘peaceful protests’ ahead of trust vote
With key ally MQM-P already withdrawing support the PTI gove...
Ahead of no-trust vote, Pak PM Imran 'confident' of victory; Opposition eyes 'treason' case against him
Khan needs 172 votes in Lower House of 342 to foil Oppositio...
Sri Lanka blocks social media platforms after imposing emergency, curfew
Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Viber, YouTube among restricted...
School owner, kin held in Gurdaspur rape case
SHO shifted; victim’s kin lift dharna
Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India
The resumption of classes has come as a big relief to 2,000 ...