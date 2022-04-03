Immunisation campaign to begin tomorrow

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 2

The second round of the Mission Indradhanush for immunisation of newly born children and pregnant women would begin in the district from April 4. Civil Surgeon Dr Renu Bhatia said the objective of the mission is to to reduce infant mortality rate and maternal mortality rate. She said the mission is being run in three rounds. She added that the first round had began on March 7 and the third round would begin in the month of May. She added that children below the age of two years who missed their immunisation due to any reason, they would be covered by organising camps. —