Impersonation: RTA nabs man while taking driving test on behalf of youth

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 28

The Regional Transport Authority nabbed a man who came to take driving test at the automated driving track at RTA’s office located near Gobindgarh Fort here on Friday.

He was later handed over to the police which have registered a case in this connection. He was identified as Davinder Singh, a resident of Gunewal Havelian village here. The incident occurred two days ago.

Amandeep Singh, track in-charge, said when the accused was asked about the applicant’s name, he gave a wrong information. When staff got suspicious and asked for the date of birth, he could not give satisfactory answers.

“Following this, the staff asked him sternly and he confessed that he came in place of another applicant who had applied for the driving licence and called for driving test on the track,” he said, adding that local Regional Transport Authority Arshdeep Singh was informed about the incident and following his directions, a complaint was lodged with the Durgiana police chowki and accused was handed over to the police.

Investigating officer Parveen Kumar, in-charge, Durgiana police chowki, said a case under Sections 419 and 420 of the IPC was registered against Davinder Singh.

“He was produced in a court, which sent him to judicial custody,” he said, adding that during a preliminary probe he claimed that the applicant was his relative. He said the applicant, Kanwalpreet, was a Class XII student and had applied for learning licence. The police also impounded the car in which he came for driving test.