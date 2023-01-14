'Implement Challan Management System to curb illegal constructions'

Amritsar, January 13
Responding to a civil writ petition by a local activist, the Director, Local Government Department, has asked the MC Commissioners to not allow constructions without the approval of building plan and issue challans to the violators. The department was asked to implement Challan Management System in all the cities. Regarding obeying the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court issued in 2012, the Director, Local Government Department, wrote to the MC Commissioners to take action against unauthorised constructions or encroachments.
The commissioners were asked to not allow any construction within the limits of the urban local bodies. In the notices and challans issued regarding unauthorised constructions against any person, the name of the violator, address of the construction site, the status of the construction, the area under construction should also be mentioned. Besides, the picture of the structure under construction should also be attached along with the challan and a copy should be given to the construction owner. Moreover, it should be mentioned in the challan whether the violation was compoundable.
