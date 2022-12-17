Implement minimum wages law, demand ASHA workers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 16

Members of the Democratic ASHA Workers’ Facilitator Union staged a protest in front of the Civil Surgeon’s office here on Friday.

ASHA workers and facilitators working in the district participated in the protest in large numbers and raised slogans against the Punjab Government and Amritsar Civil Surgeon. They also sent a demand letter to the Health Minister through CMO Charanjit Singh.

Addressing the dharna, district president of the union Sarabjit Kaur Chhajalwadi said the promises made by the state government to the workers during the elections were not being fulfilled, due to which there had been a number of protests across the state. Members of the union said they would hold state-wide protests and demanded from the state government that minimum wages law should be implemented on ASHA workers too.

They demanded that Asha facilitators should be given the scale of Anganwadi supervisors, incentives of Asha workers should be increased by 20 per cent every year.