Improve maternal, child care, docs told

Amritsar, May 18

A meeting was held by the Health Department at the Civil Surgeon office with doctors of Aam Aadmi Clinics to improve maternal and child health services.

On this occasion, District Immunisation Officer Dr Bharti Dhawan and District Family Welfare Officer Dr Neelam Bhagat said that to bring improvement reduce maternal mortality rate (MMR) and Infant Mortality Rate (IMR), it is most important that early registration of pregnant women is done so that high-risk cases can be reached on time.

The officials stated that early registration of pregnancies would help in ensuring the overall better care of the mother and child which can prevent many complications which can arrive at a later stage.

Dr Dhawan said in many high risk cases pregnant mothers have anaemia, diabetes, hypertension, previous caesarean section, age is less than 17 or more than 35, weight is very low or high, height is very short, swelling of body and feet, seizures, multiple abortions, twins or previous history of stillbirth, which pose a risk to the life of pregnant women and the child.

She said families should also be aware of these high risk factors so that they can seek timely medical guidance and help if required.

The officials also asked the doctors to spread word about various schemes regarding maternal and child health care, vaccination, JSSK, family planning and sex ratio.

