Improvement Trust remains a non-starter

The Improvement Trust, Tarn Taran, is proving to be a white elephant. Ever since its inception in 2006, not even a single project could be initiated. The Trust was established to make Tarn Taran a revenue district and also to mark the 400th martyrdom day of fifth Sikh Guru Sri Arjun Dev. It was allotted land of the old bus stand situated in the heart of the town to establish the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Market soon after it was set up. In 2008, the Trust started a project to open 14 SCOs (shop-cum-offices), 11 booths and a restaurant on the land by way of open auction. The advertisement in this regard was published in different newspapers too. Meanwhile, dispute took place between a private party and the roadways over the ownership of the land which had been decided in favour of the roadways department a few months back by the court. The Trust is proving to be an institution only in name. It suggested to the government the allotment of two prime locations in town which had not been finalised till date. No government institution had succeeded in opening a single modern shopping complex or mall-type building in Tarn Taran though there was prime land available. On the other hand, a number of markets and show-rooms had been constructed by the private sector. The Trust was being run with only four employees which included an SDO rank officer, a senior assistant, a computer operator and a class IV employee. These employees had not been paid their salaries for the last four months. The Trust which is meant to provide offices to other institutions, was itself being run from a rented building since its inception in 2006. The Trust courted controversy a few days back with the appointment of Varun Kumar, a resident of Rajasansi as its chairman. His appointment has been condemned by senior leaders of the ruling AAP, including MLAs, who called him an outsider.

Bhai Mohan Singh Vaid remembered

Organisers honour the family members of Bhai Mohan Singh Vaid.

Bhai Mohan Singh Vaid, a respected personality of Tarn Taran, was remembered at a function organised in the form of ‘Kavi Darbar’ recently. Bhai Mohan Singh (March 7,1881-October 3,1936) was a druggist by profession but is known in literary circles for his over 200 creations. The Punjabi Sahit Sabha and Sabhiacharak Kendar were the organisers of the Kavi Darbar in which NRI Surinder Kaur Narula, grand-daughter of Bhai Mohan Singh, her husband Dr Harmohan Singh Narula, along with Narinder Kaur and Paramjit Kaur, were the chief guests. Papers describing different aspects of the life of Bhai Mohan Singh Vaid were read by Tara Singh, Harpreet Singh, Sakattar Singh and Dr Ajmer Singh. Those present on the occasion were informed that Vaid had no regular schooling but went on to write nearly 200 tracts and books on different topics like religion, social reforms, medicine and politics. After learning Gurmukhi script from Gurmukhi Vidyalaya, Tarn Taran, he read books on Sikh religion and history at home. His father Bhai Jaimal Singh Vaid taught him ayurveda too. He was also the editor of ‘Dukh Nivaran’ daily in Punjabi which was published till 1920. In 1910, he was appointed the Commissioner of Municipal Committe and served on the post till 1936. The family of the writer runs a library in his name in ‘Dharamshala Gandhan ‘ with the assistance of local residents. It is the only private library in town with a large number of books on different subjects and in different languages. Jaswinder Singh Dhillon, president, Punjabi Sahit Sabha and Sabhiacharak Kendar, Tarn Taran, who organised the function, said the occasion was unforgettable and it had been decided to hold similar events in memory of Bhai Mohan Singh. The family members of Bhai Mohan Singh Vaid and the poets who recited their poems were honoured by the organisers of the function.

(Contributed by Gurbaxpuri)