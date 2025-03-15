DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Amritsar / 'In a first attack on religious place' in Punjab, grenade hurled at temple in Amritsar

'In a first attack on religious place' in Punjab, grenade hurled at temple in Amritsar

12th such incident in past four months; previous incidents involved attacks on police establishments
article_Author
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:47 AM Mar 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Police officials and locals gathered outside the temple in Amritsar’s Khandwala area after a grenade attack late on Friday night. Photo: Sunil Kumar
Advertisement

Panic gripped the Khandwala area late Friday night when two motorcycle-borne armed men hurled a hand grenade at a temple here.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the suspects throwing the grenade at midnight.

While the temple’s wall was damaged in the explosion, no injuries were reported. A priest and his family, residing on the upper floor, were unharmed.

Advertisement

After the incident, senior police officials arrived at the location, and an investigation has been started.

The attack marks the first time that a religious place has been targeted by miscreants, as previous incidents in the region have primarily involved foreign-based gangsters turned terrorists targeting police establishments.

Advertisement

The grenade attack is the 12th such incident in the past four months.

Local leader Kiranpreet Singh condemned the attack, calling it an attempt to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in Punjab.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper