Panic gripped the Khandwala area late Friday night when two motorcycle-borne armed men hurled a hand grenade at a temple here.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the suspects throwing the grenade at midnight.

While the temple’s wall was damaged in the explosion, no injuries were reported. A priest and his family, residing on the upper floor, were unharmed.

After the incident, senior police officials arrived at the location, and an investigation has been started.

The attack marks the first time that a religious place has been targeted by miscreants, as previous incidents in the region have primarily involved foreign-based gangsters turned terrorists targeting police establishments.

The grenade attack is the 12th such incident in the past four months.

Local leader Kiranpreet Singh condemned the attack, calling it an attempt to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in Punjab.