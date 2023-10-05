In a first, Education Department appoints nodal officers for each district

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 4

In a push towards streamlining the school education system, Education Minister Harjot Bains has issued guidelines to appoint assistant directors posted at the head office of the Education Department as nodal officers in all districts of the state.

It is definitely a change from the routine that aims at bringing transparency in administrative and academic functioning of schools in respective districts and at the head office. These nodal officers would visit their respective districts two to three times a month to ensure that there is no lacunae in school infrastructure and teaching. Sushil Kumar Tuli, DEO (Secondary)

The move, which is being seen as a bid to further push reforms in government schools, would make these nodal officers accountable to ensure that standard of education imparted to students in government schools was not compromised.

The Education Department has released a list of nodal officers appointed for each district.

Sushil Kumar Tuli, DEO (Secondary), Amritsar, said, “It is definitely a change from the routine that aims at bringing transparency in administrative and academic functioning of schools in respective districts and at the head office. These nodal officers would visit their respective districts two to three times a month to ensure there is no lacunae or lapses in school infrastructure and teaching.”

The nodal officers have been given charge of both secondary and primary schools in districts.

#Harjot Singh Bains