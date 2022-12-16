In full bloom

The three-day flower and plant exhibition at Guru Nanak Dev University is a treat for nature lovers. Tribune Correspondent Neha Saini and lensman Sunil Kumar bring forth the colourful hues, which attract every age group.

Patterns of rangolis made by students using flowers and colours at Bhai Vir Singh Flower and Plants Festival organised by Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar.

On the second day of Bhai Vir Singh Flower and Plants Festival organised by Guru Nanak Dev University, there was heavy rush of flower lovers and students at the event that was dedicated to Sikh philanthropist, writer and environmentalist Bhai Vir Singh. The exhibition was inspired by Vice-Chancellor Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu to associate students with nature and to promote floriculture and plantation. The festival will conclude today (Friday, Dec 16).

Species of succulents put on view at the exhibition.

The exhibition was formally inaugurated on Thursday by SS Behl, Dean Academic Affairs of the university. In charge of the festival, Gurwinder Singh, Landscape Officer and Dr Sunaina, Assistant Professor, Agriculture Department, Dr Jaswinder Singh Bilga, Advisor, Horticulture, faculty members and a large number of flower and plant lovers besides students were present. Apart from nature lovers, a large number of competitors are taking part in various events relating to flowers and ornamental plants along with cacti and succulent plants, including rangoli.

More than 300 entries have been received for the outdoor and indoor plant varieties, flowers and cacti.

The main attraction is chrysanthemums, ferns and bonsai. The rangoli contest is also being held to promote natural colours and flowers. The aesthetic display of succulents and bonsai with the addition of garden tools and accessories is a lesson for gardening enthusiasts.

A rangoli made by schoolchildren using flowers and colours in Amritsar on Thursday.

A variety of roses displayed at the flower festival.

New varieties of dahlias displayed at the flower festival.

Interesting figurines placed in flower pots at the festival.

The aesthetic display of succulents with the addition of garden tools and accessories is a lesson for gardening enthusiasts.

The display of bonsai plants at the flower exhibition.

Colourful rangolis made by students with flowers and colours.

Variety of chrysanthemums and perennial flowers at the festival.

Species of cacti on display at the exhibition.

Chrysanthemums and perennial flowers displayed at the flower and plant exhibition at GNDU.

