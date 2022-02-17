In Gurdaspur, Shekhawat bats for Parminder Gill

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Bahian, February 16

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat delivered an impassioned speech while batting for BJP candidate from the Gurdaspur Assembly seat Parminder Singh Gill in Bahian village.

The Gurdaspur Assembly seat has been given to the BJP in the seat sharing agreement. Baghel Singh is also the star-campaigner for the PLC. Bahian is his native village. Prominent among senior BJP leaders who were present were Rajinder Bitta and Shiv Bir Singh Rajan. BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh could not make it due to some commitments that cropped up at the last minute.

Shekhwat, who arrived in a chopper in the grain market of Gurdaspur city, lambasted AAP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal by saying his government failed to generate even a single job in Delhi. “The man is all fluff and no substance. I fail to understand why he spreads so many falsehoods and that too from public platforms. He has absolutely no knowledge of the affairs of Punjab. He plays dicey politics. How can he manage a border state like Punjab when he cannot manage Delhi? I request everybody present not to vote for AAP and instead they should vote for the BJP for a better Punjab,” he said. Shekhwat said had PM Narendra Modi not been forced to return to Delhi from Ferozepur, he would have given “so many gifts to Punjab.” “The Congress government intentionally created impediments in the PM’s visit,” he added.