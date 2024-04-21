In-laws booked for poisoning woman over dowry

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 20

A woman, identified as Prabhjot Kaur (25), who was allegedly poisoned by members of her in-law’s family at Luhar village here on Friday, is battling for life at a hospital in Amritsar. She was allegedly served poisonous substance.

The victim has been admitted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar, where her condition is stated to be serious. The victim, in her statement to the Goindwal Sahib police, said her husband and in-laws have been harassing her for dowry and put poisonous substance into her mouth.

ASI Bikkar Singh, investigating officer in the case, said the accused include Balbir Singh, husband of the victim, his father Ninder Singh and mother Sarabjit Kaur, who have been booked under Sections 307 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code by the Goindwal Sahib police.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Tarn Taran